Source: GNA

Election 2020: We will not let you down - EC tells Ghanaians

Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensah

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs. Jean Mensa has assured of the Commission’s readiness to deliver free, fair, and peaceful elections in December, saying, “We will not let you down.”



"We pledge that we will conduct ourselves in truth, with integrity and organize free, fair, credible, transparent and peaceful elections on December 07, 2020," she said.



The EC Chairperson said this when she announced the list of presidential candidates who had met the requirements to contest the December 07, 2020, General Election.



"We will not let you down. On your part, we charge you to uphold and defend the good name of Ghana and her institutions. So help us God."



Mrs. Mensa called on all political parties and stakeholders who had genuine concerns to consult the Commission, saying "once we are informed about the weaknesses and gaps in the process outlined, we will take immediate steps to address and close all the gaps and report same to the public in a transparent, open and accountable manner".



"Until then, we entreat the naysayers to cease their onslaught of trying to discredit a thorough and credible electoral process and a Commission, which has been open and transparent in all its dealings.



She said if, for nothing at all, the current Commission had opened up all its processes to the public and removed the cloaks of secrecy that shrouded its activities and operations.



"We have laid bare our processes for all to see. Today, the number of persons who registered by district, region as well as sex and age, is known to any interested citizen. It is no longer a secret," Mrs. Mensa stated.



She said challenges encountered during the exhibition exercise were discussed openly by the Commission, solved in a timely manner and reported promptly. The EC Boss noted that constituencies such as Ashaiman, which had some gaps in data, had all their issues resolved.



"Our doors remain open. We assure our stakeholders that we are receptive to constructive feedback and advice. Indeed the feedback and advice from well-meaning Ghanaians have helped enrich our work and enabled us to serve you better."



Mrs Mensa wished all the candidates the best of luck in their bid to ascend the high office of the Presidency.



"We urge you all to engage in a decent campaign – a campaign based on policies and programs that will lead to the betterment of our society," she said. As referees, our role is to arrange and organize an orderly, fair, transparent, peaceful, and credible elections. We assure you that we are working to do just that. We do not have the power to determine who wins the elections. It is not in our power or control to determine the outcome of the election, and that power lies with the good people of the country. “The citizens alone can determine who should lead them, not the EC. "It is the candidate who is given the power to lead this country by the citizens, who will be declared President of the Republic of Ghana by the Electoral Commission come, the 7th of December, 2020." Mrs Mensa added.













