Election 2020: We've not filed any case against EC on Techiman South Parliamentary election – NDC

The NDC says it hasn't filed a case against the EC

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has denied reports that it has filed a case against the Electoral Commission (EC) on the Techiman South Parliamentary election and has withdrawn same.



According to the party, it has not filed any case in the High Court.



This was disclosed in a statement issued by the NDC on Thursday, 17 December 2020 and signed by the Bono East Regional NDC Secretary, Mohammed Shamsudeen Ali.



The Bono East NDC indicated that publication by some print media creating the impression that it has “withdrawn a suit brought against the EC from the High court for lack of evidence” is false.



The party stated unequivocally that, it “has not filed any suit in court against the EC on the Techiman South Parliamentary Elections let alone withdrawing same” and urged the “general public to dismiss the said malicious publication with all the contempt it deserves.”



The party further pointed out the facts that: “A citizen of Ghana who is a member of the NDC decided to go to court to compel the EC to do what is expected of them as the law establishes, this happened at the early stage of the confusion before the NDC legal team even came into the region for their facts finding mission.”



Also, the NDC “legal team led by Lawyer Victor Kwadjoga Adawudu filed a petition to the EC for re-collation and submission of the results declaration sheet as it claims it has declared the results, after their facts finding mission in the Bono East region concerning the Techiman South and the Sene West Parliamentary Elections” and the citizen “who filed the said suit in the High court decided to withdraw his suit to pave way for the NDC petition filed by the legal team to be considered by the EC as the first legitimate means.”



It continued that: “Any attempt by the pro-NPP media house or their surrogates to twist the facts for their political expediency will not see the light of the day.”



The party also called on “those media houses to desist from publishing such malicious and fabricated stories just to please their paymasters.”



It added that it is poised to “use all legitimate means to make sure that, the Techiman South Parliamentary Seat is declared” for its Candidate Mr Christopher Baasongti Bayere, “because he won the Seat convincingly based on the evidence available” to them on the face of all the pink sheets in their possession.



The NDC, therefore, urged its “members, supporters and sympathisers to remain calm and resolute.”

