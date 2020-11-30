General News of Monday, 30 November 2020

Election 2020: We've made contingency plans over missing names - Police

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has disclosed that their deployment strategies have changed as a result of missing names of their officers in the special voting list.



According to the Police Command, their duty roster for December 7 will be revised to make room for their officers to vote and carry out their mandate judiciously on election day.



The Public Relations Officer of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, ASP Godwin Ahianyo has stated that with the contingency plan in place, the few officers who were lucky to have voted under the special voting would be replaced with those who could not.



“We have made a contingency arrangement. Some of our officers had their names on the special voting list and will vote on the 1st December. Those officers will replace those who couldn’t vote during the special circumstance”.



The Regional P.R.O added, their outfit will also use the mapping strategy to prevent their officers from being disenfranchised. “Our officers will get the opportunity to vote without any hitches. They will be deployed to areas where they will vote. When one is registered to vote at Subin, s/he will be stationed at Subin so they can vote and undertake their duties”.



ASP Godwin Ahianyo furthered they also have some officers on standby who will support those on duty to ensure a smooth operation on election day.



To him, the number of Police Officers not on the Special Voting List is not as overwhelming as that of other security agencies and assured they will provide maximum security and oversight at the December 7 polls.



The Special Voting List released by the Electoral Commission has caused misunderstandings between them, security agencies and the media. This is because some members of these groups who would be performing various duties on election day did not find their names on the list.



Security Expert, Adam Bonaa even asserted that over 60% of the security personnel did not have their names on the Special Voting List, and this number has been challenged by the police.

