Election 2020: We’re ready to deal with any threat to peace – GAF

Chief of Army Staff, Major General Thomas Oppong Peprah

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Thomas Oppong Peprah has assured Ghanaians of the army’s preparedness to ensure absolute security in the country.



The Army Commander said his men are poised to protect Ghanaians from internal and external threats before, during, and after the elections slated for 7 December 2020.



Major General Peprah gave the assurance when he paid a courtesy call on Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace on Wednesday, 18 November 2020.



“The Ghana Armed Forces is poised to support the security agencies in dealing with any form of threat and anything that will disturb the peace of the country and we’ve gotten ourselves ready for that, but we believe and have assurance from various stakeholders that every effort will be made to project peace and we are encouraging them to do that,” he told the Asantehene.



For his part, the Asantehene commended the army for their resolve to maintain the security and peace Ghana has been enjoying for decades.





