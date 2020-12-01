Politics of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Source: Starr FM

Election 2020: We’ll treat unidentified ‘operatives’ as criminals – Sam George

Sam Goerge spotted at the Probity and Accountability walk

National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram Samuel Nartey George has served notice unidentified security operatives will not be entertained in the constituency on election day.



According to the MP, only security personnel recognized by the election security taskforce will be welcomed during the 2020 polls.



The Inspector-General of Police, Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, who is the chairman of the joint elections security taskforce, has announced only uniformed security personnel will be deployed on elections day to polling stations.



Per the arrangements, members of the military will only embark on patrol duties and will not be stationed at polling stations.



The IGP told Parliament before the house went on break personnel will be drawn from the Ghana Police Service, Ambulance Service, Prisons Service and Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Armed Forces and the Customs division of the Ghana Revenue Authority.



The IGP further announced the personnel will be in their respective uniforms during their operations.



Speaking to the media after a mammoth walk in memory of the late founder of the NDC Jerry John Rawlings, Sam George aside personnel from the institutions stated above any national security operative who dares step in the constituency will be treated as criminal and dealt with accordingly.



“I’m using this to send a warning to the chief vigilante, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and to his Minister of National Security and the IGP and the Chief of Defence Staff and the Minister for the Interior, we will only accept official policemen in police uniform.”



“Anybody from national security who appears here in a uniform other than the police uniform, we will treat them as criminals and we will rise up in defence of the Constitution,” he warned.



The Probity and Accountability Walk in honour of the late NDC Founder by the Eastern Corridor of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of the Greater Accra Region saw thousands of NDC loyalists and sympathizers of the party participating.



The MP together with his colleagues from Ada Comfort Doyoo Cudjoe Ghansah, Shai Osudoku Linda Ocloo, NDC National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi and other big wigs of the party walked through the principal streets of the constituency to galvanize and energize their base for victory 2020.



Speakers who took turns to address the crowd charged them to retain their respective MPs whilst ensuring the return of the party’s flagbearer John Mahama to power.

