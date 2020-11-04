General News of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Election 2020: We'll deal with officers who break the law - IGP

Inspector General of Ghana Police Service, James Oppong-Boanuh

Inspector General of Ghana Police Service, James Oppong-Boanuh has announced that extreme punitive measures have been put in place to deal with service men who go contrary to the laws during the upcoming polls.



According to him, the measures are the most stringent in comparison to those in other institutions and organisations across the country.



Addressing the media on security preparations ahead of the December polls, November 4, 2020, he said: “...All the security agencies...have stringent code of conducts which are enshrined in our laws under regulations and believe you me the code of these institutions are more stringent than any organisation that you can find in the country.”



James Oppong-Boanuh indicated that the leadership of the security agencies have made a commitment to ensure that all cases involving uniformed men are keenly dealt with, according to the laws.



He added, “So, whenever we meet, the national election security taskforce has made a commitment that whichever personnel from whatever organization gets himself involved in an infraction against our electoral laws, that person will be dealt with.”



Mr Oppong-Boanuh further gave assurances that service personnel who will be on duty on the election day will hold themselves in high esteem.



In relation to how the over 6,178 flashpoints identified across the country will be handled, the IGP announced that standby police force and patrols will be deployed to such areas as part of preventive measures.





