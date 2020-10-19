Politics of Monday, 19 October 2020

Election 2020: We'll deal ruthlessly with troublemakers - DCOP Gariba

Director of Operations at the Ghana Police Service, DCOP Dr Pabi Gariba, has forewarned political vigilante groups and other persons who have planned to cause chaos on the election day to rethink their decision.



According to him, the Ghana Police Service has developed a robust strategy to curb any chaotic scene on the election day.



He also stressed that the police will be ruthless in dealing with recalcitrants who pose as a threat to a peaceful, free and fair elections on December 7.



Speaking at the launch of the national training of trainers’ workshop Monday, October 19, 2020, in Accra, DCOP Dr Pabi Gariba said: “We want to convey that the strategy for 2020 elections is in place…and that strategy is going to be a robust approach to security for the 2020 elections.”



“For this reason, it is important for us to emphasize here that during the elections, the security agencies shall be robust, shall be decisive and ruthless to any threat that will undermine the 2020 elections”.



He noted that the police are well equipped and ready for the general elections as they’ve learnt from their previous mistake, i.e., during the voter registration exercise.



“During the voter registration exercise, the security agencies have worked. We have learnt our lessons from that and we have factored them into the planning for December 2020 elections…”



“For a successful security operation, we need to undertake various training and we wish to convey that those training programmes have been done on various locations”.



DCOP Dr Pabi Gariba further urged Ghanaians to be security conscious on the election day as security is a shared responsibility.

