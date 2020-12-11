General News of Friday, 11 December 2020

Source: Class FM

Election 2020: 'We’ll deal decisively with you’ – IGP warns troublemakers

Inspector-General of Police, Mr James Oppong-Boanuhk

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, has warned that the security agencies will deal “decisively” with any troublemakers in the aftermath of the 7 December 2020 polls.



Mr Oppong-Boanuh, who is also the Chairman of the National Election Security Taskforce told journalists on Thursday, 10 December 2020 that: “I want to assure all abiding Ghanaians that appropriate security measures have been put in place to guarantee their security and safety in accordance with our mandate”.



“We will continue to maintain law and order in the post-election period to ensure that people go around their normal activities without intimidation and attacks”.



“Let me sound a note of caution to any person or group of persons who intend to foment trouble to desist from such acts because we will deal decisively with them”, he said.



According to the Joint Operation Centre of the Taskforce, five people died between the 7th and 9th December from 61 recorded cases of electoral and post-electoral incidents nationwide.



In its report on the security outlook for the 2020 general elections, NESTF noted that the cases involving gunshots occurred as follows:



i. Central region, Awutu Senya East constituency: 2 injured from a shooting incident by civilian(s) in the community during election period on 07-12-20.



ii. Greater Accra region, Odododiodio constituency: 2 dead and 6 injured from a shooting incident by civilian(s) in the community during post-election period on 07-12-20.



iii. Greater Accra region, Ablekuma Central: 4 injured including a policeman from a shooting incident at the collation centre during post-election period on 08-12-20.



iv. Bono East region, Techiman South constituency: 2 dead and 4 injured from shooting by security personnel at the collation centre during post-election period on 08-12-20.



v. Northern region, Savelugu Constituency: a shooting incident by civilian(s) at the Police Station, when people besieged the station during post-election period on 08-12-20.



vi. Northern region, Savelugu Constituency: 1 dead and 3 injured from a shooting incident by civilian(s) in the community during post-election period on 08-12-20.



NESTF noted that it deems the incidents recorded to be incidents that could have been avoided and, therefore, condemned them and promised to investigate each one of them.



NESTF, however, congratulated itself for policing the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections professionally and lauded the public for their cooperation.

