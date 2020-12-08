General News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Election 2020: We have flipped 36 constituencies

Director of Elections of NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, the Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress says the party has flipped 36 constituencies.



According to him, the party has managed to win back these constituencies which used to be held by NPP MPs.



He mentioned constituencies in the Greater Accra, Western, Central and Western North Regions as the ones the NDC has flipped.



He, however, cautioned the party’s supporters against ‘premature celebration".



He entreated the party’s agents to remain vigilant and not let their guard down.



“In Greater Accra, we have flipped Krowor, Ledzokuku, La Dadekotopon, La East, Adenta, Madina, Ablekuma Central … So far 18 and counting”. In Eastern Region, we have kept most of our seats and flipped Upper Manya and Akwatia and Ayensuano is looking good”.



“We’ve flipped Jomoro, Evalue Gwira in the Western Region and Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North Region. When it comes to Bono East, we’ve flipped Nkoranza North, Techiman North and South. We’ve flipped Cape Coast North and Twifo Ati Mokwa, Asikuma/Odoben/Brakwa”.



“So far, in all, we have flipped 36 constituencies but no premature celebration. No premature ejaculation yet. I want to tell our agents at the collation centres to be vigilant”.





