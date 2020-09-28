General News of Monday, 28 September 2020

Source: Bright Barwuah, Contributor

Election 2020: We are targeting 1.5m votes difference - Lord Commey

Director of Operations at the Jubliee House, Lord Commey

The Director of Operations at the Jubliee House and Deputy Campaign Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Lord Commey has asked party people to work hard to better the 2016 election results.



Mr Commey who spoke at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region at the just ended outdooring of the Regional Parliamentary Candidates appealed to the party supporters to work vigorously to retain the party in the 2020 general election.



He said his boss, Mac Manu has put all things in place for the victory of the party.



He quoted the Methodist hymn book 578 first stanza and the first line which says "A charge to keep I have" to advice the party supporters and Parliamentary Candidates to work day and night to help the party win another term to improve the lives of Ghanaians.



He said 47/47 calls for hard work and he believes the party in the region can marshal all their might to win big in the Ashanti Region.



Lord Commey on behalf of their flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo introduced the NPP's Parliamentary Candidates from the various constituencies in the Region to the supporters.



Notable among them were, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu for Suame, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh of Manhyia South, Asenso Boakye for Bantama, Dr Kingsley Nyarko for Kwadaso, Patricia Appiagyei for Asokwa, Alidu Seidu for Asawasi, Dr Marfo of Oforikrom.

