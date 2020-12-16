General News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Election 2020: We are ready to face NDC at the Supreme Court – Peter Mac Manu

Campaign Manager of NPP, Peter Mac Manu

The New Patriotic Party has indicated its readiness to defend the results of the 2020 presidential elections at the Supreme Court.



Per the announcement by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, the NPP’s candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, won the election with 6,730,413, votes, representing 51.595% of the total valid votes cast.



His victory has, however, been contested by John Dramani Mahama who came second in the 12-man race with 6, 214, 889 votes representing 47.366% of the total valid votes cast.



Though Mahama and the NDC are yet to file a petition at the Supreme Court, deductions from their public pronouncements indicate the party's readiness to do to Nana Akufo-Addo what he did to them in 2012 with the election petition.



John Mahama in a VOA interview expressed indignation over how the EC handled the electoral process.



“In the interest of the more than six million people who voted for me, I must uphold our democracy and hold our Electoral Commission to higher standards and hold this government to higher standards in terms of democracy [...] the way they’ve conducted this election; the government [President Akufo-Addo] and the Electoral Commission is a dent to our democratic credentials...” Mahama told VOA’s Peter Clottey in an interview.



“In my principles as a democrat, I can’t be seen to be sweeping it under the carpet and just letting it go. I think that we must bring closure to this by seeing exactly where the issues are. If an independent audit is done by the EC; they bring somebody [to] crunch the numbers, do an independent audit; if I lost why not [...] I’ll be the first to concede and walk away.”



But, Peter Mac Manu, the Campaign Manager of the NPP says the party is prepared to face the NDC in court.



He expressed the conviction that the NPP won the elections and have more than enough evidence to prove it.



“There is no question about the fact that Nana Addo won the presidential election. No question,” Mac Manu said on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana program.



Paul Adom-Otchere, the host of the program further questioned, so you are prepared to face any cross-examination in the Supreme Court?



Mac Manu nodded in the affirmative and said, “very well because it was a firm win and there is no doubt about it”.





