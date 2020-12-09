Politics of Wednesday, 9 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Election 2020: Watch the mood at Mahama’s office after EC’s verdict

play videoSome scenes from NDC Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama's office in Accra

It was a rather calm and pensive atmosphere at NDC’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama’s office a few minutes after the declaration of the 2020 election results.



Perhaps, struck by the news, party members present at the office complex in Cantonments appear to be in a sober mood with fewer engagements.



Before the declaration of the results, scores of NDC party members besieged the Electoral Commission headquarters protesting the results which at that time reflected a win for the ruling New Patriotic Party.



Nonetheless, President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has been declared the winner of the 2020 general elections.



During a press conference at the Commission’s headquarters in Accra, Nana Akufo-Addo polled 6,730,413, representing 51.595% while John Mahama garnered 6, 214, 889 representing 47.366% in the 8th election in the 4th Republic that had a dozen candidates.



Watch the video below





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.