Politics of Wednesday, 9 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Election 2020: Watch the mood at Mahama’s office after EC’s verdict

It was a rather calm and pensive atmosphere at NDC’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama’s office a few minutes after the declaration of the 2020 election results.

Perhaps, struck by the news, party members present at the office complex in Cantonments appear to be in a sober mood with fewer engagements.

Before the declaration of the results, scores of NDC party members besieged the Electoral Commission headquarters protesting the results which at that time reflected a win for the ruling New Patriotic Party.

Nonetheless, President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has been declared the winner of the 2020 general elections.

During a press conference at the Commission’s headquarters in Accra, Nana Akufo-Addo polled 6,730,413, representing 51.595% while John Mahama garnered 6, 214, 889 representing 47.366% in the 8th election in the 4th Republic that had a dozen candidates.

