General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: Class FM

Election 2020: Voting underway in Chereponi, Ayawaso West Wougon despite late start - EC

A voters at a polling station in Ayawaso West Woguon constituency

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Lower Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region, Samuel Nuertey Ayertey is confident of victory in today’s polls.



“By the end of the polls, I'm going to emerge victorious," he told our reporter in an interview at Agomanya after casting his vote earlier this morning at the Ablotsi No.2 polling station.



A confident Mr. Ayertey who derives his confidence from his "vigorous campaign" over the last four years says the record developmental projects he initiated in the constituency would away voters in his favour.



He argued that the people were poised to get rid of the incumbent MP and give him (Samuel Ayertey) the chance to represent the constituency in parliament.



The Deputy Eastern Regional Minister, also known as Teddy Braino is giving the incumbent MP, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi a stiff challenge and determined to write history as first NPP candidate to grab the coveted seat from the NDC after narrowly losing out to the incumbent in 2016.



Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi in 2012 beat Dedo Agyarko Kusi who ran on the ticket of the NPP with 24,367 votes representing 53.02% to the NPP Candidate’s 16,181 representing 35.21%, a difference of 8,186 which Mr. Ayertey managed to bridge to just 327 votes in 2016.



Okletey Terlabi polled 19,710 votes in 2016 representing 48.91% to Teddy’s 19,383 representing 49.74%.



The NDC has won all six parliamentary elections in the constituency since 1992 and Mr. Terlabi believes winning a seventh straight victory is well within reach.







Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.