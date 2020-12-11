General News of Friday, 11 December 2020

Source: 3 News

Election 2020: Voters passed a vote of no confidence in Akufo-Addo’s govt – NDC

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary for NDC

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia has said voters in Ghana have passed a vote of no confidence on the Akufo-Addo administration by voting out ministers of state who were also Members of Parliament when they contested in this year’s parliamentary elections.



Mr Asiedu Nketia indicated at an emergency press conference organised at the NDC’s headquarters in Accra Thursday December 10 that Ghanaians were not impressed by the work of these government appointees hence their defeat in the polls.



This, he said, smacks of a failed Akufo-Addo-led government.



“The electorate showed their lack of confidence in the a particular government by the way they vote out the ministers in that government.

“This is a show of vote of no confidence in Nana Akufo-Addo’s government.



“Look at the list of key ministers who have fallen. Professor Yankah Minister for Tertiary Education is gone, Hajia Alima Mahama Minister of Local Government and was partly responsible for creating new regions and making her hometown the regional capital. Professor Gyan Baffuor, Oko Boye, Fisheries Minister, Anthony Karbo all gone.”



Mr Asiedu Nketia further claimed that operatives of the National Security are printing different pink sheets to make a strong case for the Electoral Commission (EC) after they accuse the EC of churning out wrong results.



He said the results that were released by the Chair of the Commission Jean Mensah do not reflect the realities of what transpired in the just-ended polls.



To that end, he said, new pink sheets are being created to support the results that are in doubt.



“They will have to declare the real results of the 2020 elections,” he said.



The EC in a statement released on Thursday December 10 stated that, its chair Jean Mensa “inadvertently used 13,433,573 as the total valid votes cast.”



“The total valid votes cast is 13,119,460. This does not change the percentages stated for each candidate and the declaration made by the Chairperson,” a statement from the EC issued Thursday morning, December 10, 2020, said.



She had already announced on Wednesday that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo polled 6,730,413, representing 51.595% while John Mahama garnered 6, 214, 889 representing 47.366% in the 8th election in the 4th Republic that had a dozen candidates.



Reacting to this, Mr Asiedu Nketia said “The commission had to go back to recalculate the results and has since brought figures to contradict their earlier declaration



Of what value of either the initial declaration or the follow. Which of the results should we place value? None of the two represent the reality.



We are aware of efforts of the National security to try and manufacture pink sheets to suit the answers that have been given.”

