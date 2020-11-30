General News of Monday, 30 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Election 2020: Voters have already decided who to vote for - Final survey by iPoll shows

Ghana has less than 7 days to go to the polls

With less than a fortnight to the December 7, general elections, iPoll Ghana has released its second and final survey of the deciding issues leading to the December 2020 elections.



According to iPoll, its findings from the survey conducted with some 600 participants shows that “voters have been very engaged with the campaign and have already decided who to vote for, even if that choice seems inconclusive.”



Owing to their finding, iPoll has advised political parties to highlight their key messages which are resonating with the voting public while ensuring they have effective strategies to get their voters to the booth as that might make the critical difference.



See below results of the 2nd and final survey of the Deciding issues leading to the 7th December 2020 elections by iPoll:





