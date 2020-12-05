Diasporian News of Saturday, 5 December 2020

Election 2020: Vote number 1 - Concerned Ghanaians in UK tell Ghanaians

Ghana goes to the polls on December 7

A group calling itself Concerned Ghanaians in UK has urged Ghanaians to vote massively for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the upcoming election.



According to them, Ghana will be better off under the leadership of the NPP flagbearer than any of the presidential aspirants.



“After careful assessment of the Leadership of the country in the last decade, concerned Ghanaians have found it very necessary to inform fellow Ghanaians about the need to maintain His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the president of the country in the next election for four more years.” The group said in a statement copied to Peacefmonline.com



The statement further said “We as citizens have been receiving special recognition from other nationals based on the exemplary leadership by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the President of the Republic of Ghana.



“There are four key areas that we find very important to emphasize and explain better to Ghanaians, as they constitute the road map to the prosperity of the country Ghana. A brief explanation of the four key areas has been attached to this release.”



“In summary, we are humbly pleading to all Ghanaians to note the many infrastructure projects being undertaken by the government, the four key areas discussed, namely; Ghana Post Digital Address System, Ghana Card, Free Education and the Railway Redevelopment. They are great policies that will transform Ghana and make the country as developed as here in the UK.”



“The working systems we have always wanted have begun. We therefore humbly entreat all Ghanaians to vote for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for another 4 years to continue these great economic revolutions and many others.”



REASONS TO VOTE FOR HE. NANA ADDO DANKWA AKUFO-ADDO FOR ANOTHER 4 YEARS.



Ghana's digital postal address system:



Ghana as a country since 1957 has never had a uniformed address system that could be relied on for all these years. We were accustomed to the P O Box system which was very limited as user-specific was usually a challenge. Citizens are often made to make a journey to a central post office to collect their letters and parcels. The effort to name streets were made by various regimes but were never completed.



This current Digital Address System by the Ghana Post Office is the true foundation on which all major economic structures and functions can be built upon because it is timely, efficient, and very innovative to drive the development we yearn for as it is abroad. We are aware some Ghanaians have undermined this great infrastructure and have described it as useless and a waste of money simply because of lack of understanding through no fault of their own.



In the UK, for example, one shall run to grab his document containing his full address left at his trusted friend’s house first, as against his wallet left at a public area full of money. This shows how important an address system is, as far as developed nations are concerned. Address systems enable individuals to access funds for mortgages, car loans, business and other personal use from the financial institutions with less risk of knowing the borrower and their location which can easily be identified.



Unlike abroad where the postcode is assigned to about 15 to 100 properties, in the case of Ghana, each land size of 5mx5m grid has been assigned to a postcode, making it door specific. This means not everyone lives on 70/50 metres land size or plot. Therefore, even people residing in structures of very small sizes can have their unique address. This is more defined and advanced than in the UK.

It is also upon this foundation that many companies may want to invest their capital in the country directly as having not just an address but a digital one which shall go a long way to enhance their business activities to ensure efficiency and effective business operations.



Indeed the Ghana Digital Address System is the game changer and a crucial tool for Ghana’s development.



Ghana Card:



Again as a Country, there has not been a uniformed and structured database through which all other agencies can use as a reference point to fact check or execute very important operations. Efforts were made by His Excellency President Kuffour to establish this function which was not effectively continued by his predecessor until His Excellency Nana AddoDankwaAkufo-Addo executed this task. The President deserves another term for being able to solve another economic puzzle for this country since independence.



How can we plan for the country when we do not have critical information about the people we are managing? The years of wastage are all because of the lack of proper identification of the citizenry in different forms. This identification System will give us the capacity to be able to plan for the country and help develop the very system we have yearned for. For instance, Citizens can easily be verified with little information and documentation to enable the masses accessibility to services, just as it is done here in the UK which ensures convenience and reduces corruption. On the other hand, the citizens can now easily verify any information put out there by any agency which will ensure transparency and also reduce corruption as this will enhance more online service delivery.



Citizens are therefore encouraged to register and give accurate information as this information will be used by credit agencies through banks to assess your creditworthiness to offer you some financial opportunities without collateral.



The government will now be able to assess and support who is truly poor and needy, based on one’s identity, financial activities and location. For example, if you live in the Airport Residential area you cannot apply to the affordable housing scheme which is meant for people living in rural communities. It is these key factors that make life comfortable here in the UK for us and not by any magic.



2 Railway Redevelopment:



Seeing the Railway redevelopment is a heartwarming feeling for us living abroad as it’s a major and convenient source of transportation for us. The economic advantage associated with Rail transportation is enormous along with the industrialisation drive. Many multinationals would flood Ghana upon the completion of the Rail Lines. Rail is the most preferred means of transportation by industries. It is the cheapest and most reliable means of transportation which enables the smooth running of operations abroad.



This sector if completely developed shall offer Ghanaians very affordable and reliable means of transportation leaving out wastage and hardship from the economic system. People can give you specific times to ensure productivity as they can predict times of arrival and departure of trains. Hopefully, Ghana time due to traffic can be extinguished.



Free Education:



As Ghanaians abroad, we have witnessed and seen free education being implemented. As a key economic tool, education can never be postponed if the opportunity is there. It can never be a secondary option to any other social need as long as a child is concerned. We are therefore in full support of the government’s decision to go every length to ensure the policy succeeds. The simple question is if a developed country is and has made Secondary Education Free, Why not a developing Nation which needs it more? The so-called rich that said they could pay, later kicked against the innovative luxury tax meant to finance the policy as their form of contribution.



The government’s effort to remove any barrier to education is highly commendable and must receive the full support of all of us. Those opting for selective scholarships instead of full swing free SHS seem to have forgotten about how Cocoa Scholarship ends up with wards of parents who work at BOG, GCB, GPHA and many prestigious entities.

Here in the UK, both wealthy and the average citizen enjoy free education because the government believes the responsibility of empowering a child cannot be limited to only the parent but the government has a major role as the child becomes an asset to the Nation as well. It is a developed mind that can contribute effectively and efficiently to the Country.



VOTE NUMBER 1

VOTE NANA ADDO DANKWA AKUFO-ADDO



VOTE 4 MORE FOR THE NPP GOVERNMENT FOR A DEVELOPED GHANA. LONG LIVE UK AND GHANA.

