Election 2020: UFP mount pressure on EC to redeclare correct results within 48 hours

EC Chair, Jean Mensa

The United Front Party (UFP) has given the Electoral Commission (EC) a two-day ultimatum to redeclare the true results of the 2020 polls else face the wrath of the feud parties.



The political party said the flip-flopping of the EC and the frequent changing of figures on the EC website is a clear indication of the flawed nature of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.



The leader of the party, Nana Agyenim Boateng said Madam Jean Mensah's conduct has eroded gains made by the EC in the past decade and called on the citizenry to rise against her inactions to safeguard Ghana's democracy.



He also wants the EC to involve disgruntled parties to remedy the mishap before it leads to civil uprising as witness in other countries in Africa. Adding, "if chaos or something bad happen in this country Jean Mensah would have herself to blame".



Speaking at a press conference held at Kumasi on Tuesday, 22 December 2020; Mr. Agyenim argued that the conduct of the commissioner has subverted the will of many Ghanaians.



He, therefore, called on well-meaning Ghanaians and respectable Civil Society Organizations to revolt and speak against the irresponsible act of the Electoral Commission.



He told Maxwell Attah, a freelance journalist in a sideline interview that: “Nana Akuffo Addo was selected as president by Jean Mensa and some media, while John Mahama is the true president elected by majority of Ghanaians in the December 7 elections."



He noted that the just-ended presidential poll was rigged by NPP IT unit and endorsed by Madam Jean Mensa, as media houses who claimed their figures tallied with the EC have all been proved to be false, couple with constant massaging of figures by EC on daily basis.



Against this backdrop, he implores the media to interrogate the matter and mount pressure on the EC to declare another results that truly reflect the 2020 presidential polls.





