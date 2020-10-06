General News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Election 2020: Two teams to vet presidential candidates – EC

Jean Mensa, EC Chairperson

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced a decision to set up two vetting teams that will examine presidential candidates ahead of the upcoming general elections.



The teams, according to the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, will be mandated to scrutinize the nomination forms as presented by candidates.



Addressing journalists in Accra on October 6, 2020, the Electoral Commission explained the teams will consist of a Technical and IT group.



“The Technical and IT teams, would be scrutinizing the forms to ensure that the aspirants meet the qualifications as set out in the law such as being over 40 years old and having satisfied all tax obligations among others. The IT team for instance will check and verify whether candidates and supporters are indeed registered voters.



The Chairperson of the Commmission added that the teams have been tasked to operate within the confines of the law and are also required by the law not to act inappropiately.



Jean Mensa added that the Commission has also developed a criterion system that will see presidential candidates be vetted by benchmarks set up by law.



“As part of our efforts to ensure a transparent and fair and yet accountable process, the Commission has developed a criterion that enables candidates to be vetted along with benchmarks set up by law," Jean Mensa said.



She futher explained, “The template is also aimed at guiding our team which will be awarding marks after scrutinizing and reviewing each of the forms. It is important to know that the Commission has set up two teams.”



As the race for the presidency begins to heat up with almost two months to the general election, leaders and flagbearers of political parties are mandated to file and present their nomination forms to the Electoral Commission.



The filing of nomination constitutes part of an electoral process that qualifies candidates seeking to contest in the general elections.



The Electoral Commission in September this year, set a five-day period for Presidential, Parliamentary, and Independent candidates to file their nomination forms from October 5-9, 2020



The Commission declared an amount of GH¢100,000 set aside as filing fee for Presidential candidates and GH¢10,000 for that of Parliamentary candidates to be paid through a bankers draft.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.