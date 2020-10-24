Politics of Saturday, 24 October 2020

Source: otecfmghana.com

Election 2020: Tuobodom and Techiman DCES support NPP candidates to secure victory

John Kofi Donyinah making the donation

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Techiman North and the Techiman South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Hon. John Kofi Donyinah as part of measures to secure a landslide victory for President Akufo-Addo and Parliamentary Candidates have donated motorbikes, gallons of fuel, megaphones and other campaign logistics for both Techiman North and South candidate in the Bono East Region to facilitate vigorous and aggressive campaign.



The items valued at millions of Ghana cedis is to assist both Parliamentary candidates for Techiman and South Hon. Martin Oti Gyarko and South H Hon. Martin Agyei Mensah Korsah respectively to perform their duties diligently without hitches and reach out to the people in the hinterlands across the constituencies.



This comes as one of the many interventions, the Chief Executive Officers are undertaking to strengthen the party and ensure it wins the 2020 elections massively in their respective constituencies and the region as a whole.



The receiving the items, the Bono East regional NPP chairman Mr. Thomas Adu-Appiah affectionately called “Tooma’’ indicated that it’s incumbent on all party faithful to desist from complacency, intensify their campaigns and support the various Parliamentary candidates in order to achieve this target.



According to Chairman Tooma the Region Chairman has, therefore, vowed to increase its 5 out of the 11 Parliamentary seats in the Bono East region to 8 in the forthcoming 7th December Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



For their parts, Hon Peter Mensah and Hon John Kofi Donyinah unanimously called for concerted efforts to prosecute massive campaign to secure four more years for Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo as President and also maintain majority seats in parliament.



They charged members of the campaign teams to speak about the good works of government to enable the people to appreciate and retain the party in power.



They said though the government had demonstrated commitment and leadership to improve the lives of the people, party members needed to tell the story to the people so they could appreciate what the government had done.

