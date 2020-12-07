General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: GNA

Election 2020: Trobu Constituency observes Coronavirus protocols

File Photo: Electoral officials at a polling station

The Trobu Constituency Electoral Officials has put in place COVID-19 safety protocols, including; strictly enforcing the wearing of nose masks, washing of hands with soap under running water and use of sanitizers.



The Electoral Officials aided by the Election 2020 COVID-19 Ambassadors also took temperature of the electorate and ensured adherence of the social distancing directives, Ghana News Agency monitoring team observed on Monday.



Madam Francisca Owusua, Presiding Officer at St. Benedict Catholic Church Asofa Polling Station ‘2a’ in the Trobu Constituency told the Ghana News Agency that 434 eligible voters were expected to cast their votes.



She said the polls started on schedule and as at 0725 hours when the GNA visited the centre, 10 voters had cast their ballots.



Madam Owusua said the exercise was relatively calm and they had all the items needed for voting, adding that, the only problem they had was the division of the centres, making most people to struggle before locating their centers.



At the St. Benedict Catholic Church Asofa Polling Station 2b, Mr Samuel Mark Opare-Addo said 432 eligible voters were expected to turn up for the exercise and as at 0723 hours, seven voters had cast their ballots

Two out of the 12 Presidential candidates, namely; President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former President Mr John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had their agents present.

