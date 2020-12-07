General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Election 2020: Top security officers tour voting centres in Ashanti

The team was lead by Brigadier-General Joseph Aphour,General Officer Commanding the Central Command

Brigadier-General Joseph Aphour, the General Officer Commanding the Central Command of the Ghana Armed Forces, has led a team of top regional security officers to tour voting centres across the Ashanti Region to reassure everybody of adequate security protection.



The Team, which included Commissioner of Police (COP) Kwasi Mensah Duku, the Regional Police Commander, was out there to assess things on the ground and to ensure that nothing was left to chance.



There are in excess of 300 designated hotspots in the 47 constituencies in the region, which has the second largest voter population of 2,885,419.



Brigadier-General Aphour, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), applauded the people for the way they had comported themselves, so far.



He said he found it encouraging how things had gone.



Areas they toured included the Manhyia Palace Polling Station One, in the Manhyai South Constituency, where the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, voted with the wife, Lady Julia, Asawase and the Oforikrom Constituencies.

