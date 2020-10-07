Regional News of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Election 2020: Tongran Kugbilsong endorses Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Overlord of the Talensi Traditional area, Tongraan Kugbilsong Nalebgetang has endorsed the second term bid of president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ahead of the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.



This comes after the numerous social interventions programmes and other projects initiated by the government in the Upper East region and other parts of the country.



President Akufo-Addo is in the Upper East region for a two-day campaign tour.



The president is expected to inspect completed and ongoing projects in the region as well as pay courtesy call on the Upper East regional House of Chiefs.



On his first day Wednesday October 7, he paid a courtesy call on the overlord of the Talensi Traditional area Tongraan Kugbilsong Nalebgetang to officially avail himself and his entourage to the district.



At the Tongraan palace, the overlord of Talensi acknowledged the work of the government in the traditional area and the region such as the Pwalugu multipurpose dam project, Namoulgu dam, elevation of Bolgatanga polytechnic to technical university, among other interventions.



The Tongraan therefore endorsed the second term bid of the president by describing Mr Akufo-Addo as president ‘promise do’ for his achievements in the area.



President Akufo-Addo for his part thanked the overlord of Talensi and the entire people of Talensi for a rousing welcome and pledged to do more for the area in his second term.





