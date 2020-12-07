General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Election 2020: This EC has done far better than the last - NAPO

Minister of Education, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh

Minister of Education, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh says the current leadership at the Electoral Commission (EC) has done far better than their predecessors.



On Monday, December 7, the lawmaker for Manhyia South constituency cast his vote in the constituency in the ongoing presidential and parliamentary elections.



Speaking to TV3 after exercising his franchise, he stated that the Commission had done commendable work.



“I can tell you that making a register available in its full report for people to cross-check and make sure that people are there has never happened in the history of the country. The parties have been given a full rendition of the register with pictures and dresses and everything.



“The voter register in this country has been published fully for the public so yes I do support that they have done well,” he said.



The Electoral Commission published the Voters register weeks before the election.



That action by the Electoral Commission was met with some level of scrutiny as the terms of publishing the register was questioned.

