Election 2020: There will be no run-off – Ben Ephson predicts

Ben Ephson, pollster

The Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper, Ben Ephson Junior, is predicting a ‘one-touch’ victory for the winner in the December 7 presidential election.



Speaking Wednesday, November 4, 2020 on ‘An)pa B)fo)’ morning show on Angel FM, the pollster stressed that none of the candidates vying for the Presidency can win with a margin close to the one million votes Nana Akufo-Addo garnered to win the 2016 election.



“I can tell you for a fact that, whoever wins the 2020 [presidential] election, the margin can never exceed the 984,000 and overvotes that Nana Akufo-Addo won in 2016.



President Nana Akufo-Addo, then leader of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), defeated incumbent John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) more than 984, 000 votes representing 53.8 percent against 44.4 percent polled by Mahama.



However, Ben Ephson has forecast a much keener contest this time which will end after the first round but with a lower margin by the eventual winner.



“The votes will be a little closer to Nana Addo’s 984, 000 and overvotes in 2016 but can never exceed that margin,” he told host, Captain Smart.

