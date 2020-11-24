Politics of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

Election 2020: There’s no demon looking for blood - Prof. Joseph Osafo

play videoProfessor Joseph Osafo, Head of Psychology, University of Ghana

Head of Psychology at the University of Ghana, Professor Joseph Osafo has cautioned Ghanaians not to engage in violence during the December 7 general elections.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, Prof. Joseph Osafo advised the citizenry to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner and uphold the rule of law on election day.



He held that, although Ghana is a prayerful Godly nation, the devil needs not to blame for everything, therefore it is incumbent on all Ghanaians to play a significant role in ensuring violent-free elections.



"This is not witchcraft. It's our attitude . . . Africa has about 667 million Christians as I speak now. We're ahead of Latin America, ahead of Europe; we have more Christians that we could literally say God lives here . . . They don't go to church like us but they understand the rule of law. We should allow law and understanding to function.



"It's not all the time that we have to say the devil wants to drink our blood and use it to frighten ourselves. It's our own attitude . . . have that good mind [mindset] that I'm going to vote. Don't take a knife along with you," he said.





