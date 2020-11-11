Regional News of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Source: Office of Herbert Krapa

Election 2020: The wind of victory is blowing massively for NPP in Hohoe - Herbert Krapa

Herbert Krapa donating 5 motorbikes to the constituency

Government's spokesperson on governance and legal affairs, Herbert Krapa has said that Hohoe is fast becoming a hub of development under the Akufo-Addo led administration over the years .



Mr Krapa who was speaking at Hohoe after donating 5 motorbikes to the constituency, noted that Hohoe wouldn't have been where it is now if not for NPP and the Energy Minister John Peter Amewu’s unpresidented development projects brought to the constituency.



Mr Krapa noted that before the NPP came to office four years ago, Hohoe had little or no development but now can boast of major road projects, ultramodern sports stadium, schools, markets, street lights and many more.



According to Mr Krapa, it is prudent for the people of Hohoe to show appreciation to the NPP by voting for both the president and John Peter Amewu for more development projects.



" I entreat all of you to massively vote for the NPP for the complete transformation of Hohoe to the city you have always dreamt about" Mr Krapa said



Mr Krapa who started his campaign tour in the region with the distribution of motor bikes in the Oti and Volta Regions is confident that the NPP is gaining grounds in these two regions as compared to the past as such will win the 2020 election to continue the good works.



He urged the people of the two regions to give the NPP four more years for more fruitful years of development.



The Hohoe Constituency Chairman on his part was grateful for the donations and support and assured that the motorbikes will be put to good use.



The chairman said a lot of infrastructure projects has been done by the energy minister and there is the need for the people to support him with votes



John Peter Amewu who the Chairman described as the Messiah of Hohoe, noted that a lot has changed in terms of development in the area that needs to be appreciated by the people through their votes come December 7th.



Mr Herbert Krapa has been touring constituencies in both Volta and Oti helping the constituencies and parliamentary candidates to embark on community campaigns to secure victory for NPP.

