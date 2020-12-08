General News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Election 2020: ‘The big political parties are in for a shock’ – Osofo Kyiri Abosom declares

Christian Kwabena Andrews is Presidential Candidate of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM)

Christian Kwabena Andrews, Presidential Candidate of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) says he is optimistic he will be declared winner in the general elections.



Addressing journalists after casting his ballot on Monday, December 7, 2020, stated his political opponents are in a surprise with his victor in sight.



“I want to assure party supporters that we are going to win this election and definitely I will shock the big political parties. Everything is calm as we expected and peace would prevail in the entire process. But I urge the Electoral Commission to call on their Returning Officers to be truthful, genuine, and transparent in the entire process.”



Ghanaians went to the polls on Monday, December 7, 2020, to cast their ballot to elect a President and 275 Members of Parliament.



So far, some provisional results have started to trickle in nationwide where ballots were collated, counted and sent to their various Constituency collation centres to be processed by the Electoral Commission.



The Electoral Commission is the body mandated to declare certified results of the Presidential election while that of the Parliamentary election will be declared by the Returning Officer at the Constituency collation centre.

