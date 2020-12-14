General News of Monday, 14 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Election 2020: The NDC will soon abandon their planned court case – Pius Hadzide

The 2020 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama

The Deputy Information Minister, Puis Enam Hazide, has posited that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will soon drop their plans of appealing the results of 2020 presidential elections that witnessed the sitting president being re-elected.



The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, on December 9, 2020, declared Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the winner of the presidential elections. The New Patriotic Party’s candidate won the presidential seat with 6,730,587 votes with John Dramani Mahama coming in second with 6,213,182 votes.



But, the NDC, has revealed that they have evidence that confirms the EC manipulated the results in favour of the sitting president, Nana Akufo-Addo and have promised to seek legal redress to overturn the results.



Speaking on the back of this development, Mr Hazide, who is the Deputy Information Minister said that nothing good can come out of their plans to make John Mahama president as the result is a reflection of the will of Ghanaians.



“Even if the NDC starts the court proceedings they will abandon it because this is much ado about nothing... I am not surprised by their conduct. When President Kufour won the elections in 2004, we heard the same narrative. In fact, they started some court proceedings, just that they did not continue,” said Puis Hazide in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb on Citi TV’s “The Big Show”.



Meanwhile, a member of the NDC’s legal team, Abraham Amaliba, says the party has gathered concrete evidence that proves that the EC gave huge votes to Akufo-Addo and reduced votes for John Mahama.



"We’ll put it in the public domain soon. We don’t want to go to court on flimsy grounds. We want to go to court with evidence that can stand the test of time so that even when we lose, in the eyes of Ghanaians, we won,” said Mr Amaliba on Starr FM.







Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.