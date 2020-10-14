General News of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Election 2020: Tension higher than past elections – Peace Council

Peace Council Chairman, Rev. Emmanuel Asante

The National Peace Council has said there is growing tension in the country in the lead-up to the December 2020 polls than the country has ever recorded in its history of elections.



The council has attributed the growing tension to the presidential candidates of the two leading political parties in the country, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), who are both seeking a second term in office.



The NPC made the observation at an event held under the theme: ‘Advocacy Campaign on Eradication of Vigilantism in Ghana’ held in the Upper East Region on Wednesday, 14 October 2020.



Speaking at the event, the Upper East Regional Chairman of the NPC, Alhaji Sumaila Issaka, stated: “We have gone through elections before and we’ve come out clean. In all those elections that we went through, there was tension. But come to look at the 2020 election, there seems to be more tension than any of the past elections”.



“Why? Because from the two major parties, we are having people who have tasted the seat before and they know what it means to sit on that seat. So, everybody’s eyes are wide-opened. It’s creating a lot of tension in the country.”



He, however, reminded both parties to comport themselves ahead of the polls and when results are declared.



“Let me say we only have this country that belongs to us. At least, most of us have crossed to the Burkina side and we have seen how we were forced to comport ourselves.



“Seriously, you need to comport yourself when you cross the border; even as a security man. Now, imagine yourself going there as a refugee — what it is going to be like. And for this reason and many more, we want to appeal to the parties that we come out clean”, he said.





