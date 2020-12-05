General News of Saturday, 5 December 2020

Source: GNA

Election 2020: T.B. Joshua donates to Ghana Police service

IGP James Oppong-Boanuh inspecting the motorbikes donated by the Synagogue Church of All Nations

The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) founded by Prophet T.B. Joshua has donated motorbikes and office equipment to the Police Service in Accra to aid their work ahead of the December 7 elections.



The items are 40 motorbikes, chairs, computers, printers, projectors, a flat-screen TV, and personal protective equipment.



Dr. William Dedjoe, a member of the Church who led the team for the donation said the gesture was to equip the Service with the necessary tools to perform their professional duties efficiently before, during, and after the December elections.



He said the Police Service made the request of these items after the leadership of the Church decided to support the Service to ensure peaceful elections.



Dr Dedjoe said two each of the motorbikes would be sent to the 17 regional Commanders and the rest of the six presented to the joint operation centre in Accra to facilitate their work.



He was hopeful that the Service would discharge their duties in an impartial manner and prayed for a peaceful and successful election.



Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) who received the items thanked the Church for the presentation and pledged to use them for its intended purposes.



The IGP, who is the Chairman of the National Election Security Taskforce said they have deployed over 60,000 security personnel for elections.



He said the Taskforce was ready to guard all the 275 coalition centres and 40,000 polling stations across the country.



He assured the country of the taskforce’s commitment to be professional in discharging their operations and call for cooperation from the public for a successful election.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.