Election 2020: Support Jean Mensa to deliver – Henry Lartey to parties

The Presidential Candidate of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), Dr Henry Herbert Lartey, has called for support for the Chair of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, and her deputies as they prepare to conduct the December 7 general elections.



Dr Lartey said he has known Mrs Mensa for quite a long time and can attest to her credibility and capability of conducting and supervising a credible election.



He said these Thursday October 22, when he appeared on the Elections 360 programme with Stephen Anti on TV3.



Some of the parties, especially the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), have been criticizing the EC chair, accusing her of plotting to rig the polls in favour of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Former President John Dramani Mahana, who is also the presidential candidate of the NDC, said he won’t accept the results of any flawed elections.



But Dr Lartey said: “I have known Jean Mensa and she wouldn’t destroy her credibility,” adding: “We should support them to work.”



The EC is almost done with preparations for the 2020 elections after it finished with the balloting for the positions for the political parties on Tuesday, October 20.



The elections management body is expected to start printing the ballot papers.

