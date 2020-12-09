General News of Wednesday, 9 December 2020

Source: Class FM

Election 2020: Stop the many press conferences, accusations; give EC space, peace of mind – GPCC to NDC, NPP

Rev. Emmanuel Teimah Barrigah, General Secretary of GPCC

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has admonished the two biggest political parties: the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), to stop holding press conferences and counter-press conferences and allow the Electoral Commission to do its work as mandated by the 1992 Constitution, as far as the declaration of the results of Monday’s polls is concerned.



The Council, in a statement signed by General Secretary Rev. Emmanuel Teimah Barrigah on Wednesday, 9 December 2020, said: “To the two main political parties, NPP and NDC, we call on their leadership to stop forthwith the too many press conferences, the accusations and counter-accusations and allow the Electoral Commission the space and peace of mind to deliver to Ghanaians a credible, transparent and acceptable results”.



The Council also urged the citizenry to remain calm and stay out of trouble as the EC prepares to declare the results.



Read the GPCC’s full statement below:



PRESS STATEMEMENT



December 09, 2020



CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL GHANAIANS FOR A SUCCESFUL GENERAL ELECTIONS AND CALL FOR CALM AHEAD OF THE FINAL DECLARATION.



The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) wishes to congratulate all Ghanaians for having participated and conducted themselves generally in a peaceful manner during the just-ended Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



We are, however, worried about the reported isolated incidents of shooting and violence in some collation centres across the country, such as, Techiman South, Odododiodio, Ewutu Senya East, Tarkwa Nsuaem and a few other constituencies during the process in spite of the generally peaceful nature of the process.



While commending the Electoral Commission and the security agencies for managing such a peaceful process to date, the Council wishes to remind them of their solemn commitment to the good people of Ghana to deliver a peaceful, credible and transparent election that is acceptable to all in a secure and peaceful environment.



We wish to, especially, remind the security agencies that their commitment is to the people of Ghana and not to any political party or individual and, as such, should be mindful of this commitment by ensuring that this constitutional mandate of protection of the citizens is solemnly upheld at all times.



The alleged involvement of some state security personnel in Techiman and other places as shown in some media platforms is worrying and must be condemned by all if it is confirmed to be true.



We call on all Ghanaians to stay calm and be law-abiding, as we patiently look forward to the Electoral Commission’s final declaration of the results.



Let us all stay away from all potential trouble spots and eschew violence since we have only one country called Ghana to live in.



To the two main political parties, NPP and NDC, we call on their leadership to stop forthwith the too many press conferences, the accusations and counter-accusations and allow the Electoral Commission the space and peace of mind to deliver to Ghanaians a credible, transparent and acceptable results.



We also call on the media to be reminded of their fourth state of the realm status and conduct themselves in a manner that would not jeopardise the security of the state, especially at this critical moment ahead of the results declaration.



We wish to once again congratulate all Ghanaians for another successful General Election.



God bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong.



Long live Ghana!



Issued on behalf of the National Executive Council by:



Rev. Emmanuel Teimah Barrigah



(General Secretary)



