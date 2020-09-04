Election 2020: Stop recycling bad leaders who have no solution to poverty - Hassan Ayariga

Politics of Friday, 4 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Founder of the All People's Congress, Hassan Ayariga, has advised Ghanaians to stop recycling bad leaders who are unable to solve their needs which include poverty.



The Presidential aspirant of APC bemoaned why Ghanaians keep changing one bad leader for another bad leader when he has the solution to their needs.



According to Hassan Ayariga, bad leaders in the two main political parties – the New Political Party and the National Democratic Congress – are contributing massively to the problems of the country.



“I believe we serve the same God but have different ways of getting to God, it’s not about poverty, it’s not about healthcare and the infrastructure. It is about one thing that we’ve got it wrong and that is leadership,” Hassan Ayariga said when he visited the Christian Council.



He added, “When we have a good leader, we will defeat poverty; when we have a good leader we will defeat healthcare problems; when we have a good leader, we will be able to defeat infrastructure problems. When we have all these bad leaders over the years and we keep recycling them then we should stop complaining.”



The politician stressed that it was time Ghanaians allowed him to become president since he has the solution to our problems.



Ayariga noted that he is only seeking one term in office to change the country unlike John Dramani Mahama and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who spent four years without finding the solutions to the needs of Ghanaians.



“President Nana Addo has got four years and he is about to finish, President John Mahama has finished a four-year term and asking for another term. I, Hassan Ayariga, is not asking for a 1st and 2nd term, I am only asking for a first term. A one-term president to change Ghana.”



Hassan Ayariga’s political party was left out of the 2012 elections after the Electoral Commission trimmed the number of presidential candidates vying for the presidency.



