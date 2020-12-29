Politics of Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Source: otecfmghana.com

Election 2020: Stop attacking NPP's ‘saviour’ Chairman Wontumi - Tuobodom DCE

Bernard Antwi-Boasiako also known as Chairman Wontumi is the Ashanti Regional Chairman for the NPP

The District Chief Executive for the Techiman North in the Bono East Region Peter Mensah has said the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Bernard Antwi Boasaiko must be commended rather than calling for his resignation.



The DCE believes that Bernard Antwi Boasaiko, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has “saved the party from an embarrassing defeat”.



According to him, the NPP must appreciate herald Chairman Wontumi for securing victory for the party in the just-ended elections.



Speaking to the media the Techiman North DCE praised Chairman Wontumi for his ability to mobilise electorates in the Ashanti region to cast their ballots in numbers for the party to ensure NPP win convincingly in the Ashanti region.



He added that “once again we have the region and its leadership to thank for their splendid performance; they have proven once again that the Ashanti Region is the heart of the party, without you where our party will be”.



Chairman Wontumi’s election 2020 pledge



Prior to election 2020, Chairman Wontumi promised to win all 47 seats in the Ashanti region for the NPP.



Currently, pressure is being mounted on the Chairman to resign because he failed to achieve the feat but Wontumi insists the Ashanti Region saved the NPP and therefore he has nowhere to go.



Going to the 2020 polls with 47 seats and losing 4 to the NDC and 1 to an independent candidate in the Ashanti Region has called for the resignation of Chairman Wontumi.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.