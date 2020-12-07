General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Election 2020: Stay alert as counting begins, victory is coming – NDC to polling agents

Counting of ballots is underway

The Director of Elections of the opposition National Democratic Congress Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has called on polling agents of the party to stay alert during the counting of ballots as polls near closure.



According to the party, efforts by the ruling NPP to rig the elections are being monitored and thwarted.



“We call on all our agents and all Ghanaians to stay alert. When voting is done and counting begins, go to the polling station and monitor the counting. And our polling agents we are asking to be extra vigilant during the ballot counting, especially in the Ashanti region,” Mr Afriyie Ankrah noted at a press conference in Accra Monday.



He also noted the NDC is confident of victory by the close of polls.



The National Democratic Congress has alleged that some EC officials in various polling stations in the Ashanti region are directing voters to vote for NPP candidates in both the parliamentary and presidential polls.



The NDC also alleged that the incumbent MP, KT Hammond in the company of some thugs scuttled the peaceful voting process and attempted to intimidate some voters.



The NDC among a litany of allegations also claimed that some voters in Ejisu were handed already thumb printed ballot papers and urged the voters to drop them in the ballot boxes.



Over 17 million voters are expected to take part in the exercise. The figure is 2 million more than the number of voters who voted in the previous election in 2016.



The electoral commission has said over 33,000 polling stations have been dedicated for the presidential and parliamentary polls.





