Election 2020: Special voting commences smoothly in Dome Kwabenya

A security officer being issued her ballot

The Special voting exercise, conducted by the Electoral Commission, has successfully commenced in the Dome Kwabenya Constituency without any hitches.



Ahead of the December 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections, the Electoral Commission of Ghana is conducting a Special Voting exercise across the 275 constituencies in the country.



The exercise is to give media persons, security officers, and officials of the Electoral Commission, the opportunity to cast their ballots ahead of election day on December 7.



In the Dome Kwabenya Constituency, the exercise is being held opposite the Atomic Police Station where the polling station has been divided into two, A and B.



Electoral officers arrived at the polling station around 5:30 am and by 6:45 am, sorting of election materials and setting up had already been done.



Voting started at exactly 7:00 am as some voters had already turned up to cast their ballots.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, the Dome Kwabenya District Electoral Officer, Madam Janet Koranteng acknowledged the smoothness of the process and expressed hope that the exercise will be incident-free.



Between the two polling stations, 784 voters are scheduled to cast their ballots in today's Special Voting exercise in the Dome Kwabenya Constituency.

