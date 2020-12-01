Regional News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Source: GNA

Election 2020: Special Voting starts smoothly in Talensi

Ghana goes to the polls on December 7

The 2020 Special Voting organized by the Electoral Commission (EC) for security personnel, election officials and media practitioners among others have started in the Talensi Constituency in the Upper East Region without any hitches.



This is a prelude to the Presidential and Parliamentary election to be held on December 7, 2020.



When the Ghana News Agency visited the voting centre at the Tongo Community Centre at about 08:30 hours, voting had already begun.



It was observed that both presidential and parliamentary ballot boxes were opened while the election officials and security officials specifically the Ghana Police Service were stationed at their various post and attending to people who come to cast their ballots.



It further observed that coronavirus disease pandemic safety protocols were ensured as people who came to cast their ballots were advised to wash their hands before proceeding to collect the ballot paper.



At the time of the visit, Mr Awuni Agamolga, the Presiding Officer for the Centre, told GNA that about 62 people had come to cast their ballots.



He said all logistics necessary for the smooth conduct of the election were provided including; COVID-19 preventive equipment.



In all 465 people are expected to take part in the special voting in the Constituency.



The Talensi seat is being contested by incumbent MP Mr Benson Tongo Baba of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Thomas Pearson Duanab Wuni of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Mr Michael Wombeogo of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP).

