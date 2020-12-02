General News of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: 3 News

Election 2020: Special Voting ends

Ballot boxes in New Juaben South were taken to the police armoury for safe keeping

Voting has ended across the country in the Special Voting that took place across the country.



It was meant for security officers, electoral officers as well as media personnel who will work on Monday, December 7.



At New Juaben South Constituency, our Eastern Region correspondent Yvonne Neequaye reports that the Municipal Electoral Officer, Kofi Asante Owusu, warned that those who failed to turn out for the exercise on Tuesday, December 1 would not be allowed to vote in the December 7 polls.



At the end of the polls at the Police Canteen Galloway, 692 out 837 voters had cast their votes.



One hundred and forty five didn’t turn out to vote.



“What is worrying is that those who didn’t vote cannot do so on December 7 again because already their names have been removed from their original polling station. Their names would be on the voting absent list,” Mr Owusu said.



Over all, the exercise ended peacefully but for a number of security officer who didn’t have their names captured on the list.



But the Eastern Regional Police Command intends to change its redeployment plans in order to enable the officers exercise their franchise.



Ballot boxes have been covered with seals from the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) and the political parties before being sent to the police armuory for safekeeping.









