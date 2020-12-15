Politics of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Source: Starr FM

Election 2020: Some Ghanaians doubt NDC will get a fair trial in court – Ato Forson

Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam, Cassiel Ato Forson

The Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam, Cassiel Ato Forson, says some Ghanaians believe the opposition National Democratic Congress will not obtain justice if they go to court over their concerns on the results of the 2020 polls.



According to the MP who has retained his seat, calls he has received since the results were declared indicate lack of confidence of the public for a fair trial in court.



“I have received so many calls from ordinary Ghanaians who are asking if the court will be fair to us if we went to court over the irregularities, and that should be worrying to us as a country and the image of the judiciary. All the people who are calling me from all over the country are wondering the court will be fair to us, and the truth is I also don’t know,” he told Starr News Ibrahim Alhassan.



The NDC has rejected the results of the polls which gives the NPP’s Nana Akufo-Addo over 51% of the valid votes cast. They have accused the Electoral Commission of rigging the polls for the incumbent.



NDC flagbearer John Mahama has publicly rejected results of the polls.



“In respect of the Presidential elections: the facts and figures available to us from pink sheets and other evidence that has unfolded across the country, indicate that numerous steps have been taken to manipulate the results of the election in favour of the incumbent President. This calls into question the credibility of one of our most important institutional pillars of democracy—the Electoral Commission. It is now obvious to many objective minds that the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission has been used to manipulate results from the various constituencies and in that process seek to subvert the sovereign will of the Ghana People.



“We will not accept anything short of a declaration of the legitimate results, which point to an NDC Parliamentary Majority. 3 My Brothers and Sisters, advisedly, since the inception of the Fourth Republic, final election results have always been declared within 72 hours to allow for a thorough and diligent collation”.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.