Election 2020: Security agencies march for peace on principal streets of Accra

As Ghana gears up for its general elections with a few days to go, security agencies have embarked on a march for peace on the principal streets of Accra.



The march is to reassure the public that the security services are prepared to provide the needed security for a peaceful election.



Stemming from the National Election Security Task Force, uniformed personnel took to streets with their logistics and dressed in full security gear on Thursday, November 26.



The peace march which is Code-named 'TAFIA LAFIYA' according to the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Oppong Peprah is to pledge the unwavering commitment by security agencies intended to make Ghana a country of peace.



“As security agencies, we have got a critical role to play for the success of an important national exercise. And that role is to create an enabling environment within which the citizens can go out and exercise their civic duty and await the election results,” Major Oppong Peprah stressed.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) says it will deploy some 6,000 troops to complement allied security agencies to maintain peace and order in the upcoming general elections.



Asides from the deployment of the troops, logistics from the Ghana Navy and the Ghana Air Force would also be deployed for the elections.



In all, a total of 62,794 uniformed security personnel will be deployed across the country.



Ghanaians will on December 7, 2020, go to the polls to elect a President and Members of Parliament as part of a four-year mandate.

















