Election 2020: Sammy Awuku predicts 55% for NPP

NPP National Organiser, Sammi Awuku

The National Organizer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Sammy Awuku who is popularly known as ‘Boys Abre’ has predicted a 55% win for his party in next week’s election.



According to him, considering the numerous developmental projects the NPP government has embarked, as well as life-changing policies such as their flagship programme- Free SHS, planting for food and jobs, One district one factory, one-village-one-dam, Ghanaian voters will reward them by retaining them in power.



Awuku was speaking on Ghana Nie, Atinka TV’s morning show with the host, Nana Owusu Nkrumah.



“We are going to win with a wider margin than what we had in the last election. I have toured more than 180 constituencies, and I can tell you that, looking at how Ghanaians have accepted and appreciated the massive developmental projects and life-changing policies like the famous Free SHS, 1d1f, 1v1d, etc, we shall win by 55%” he firmly predicted.



Refuting claims by some Ghanaians that the NDC won the special voting, Sammy Awuku said, “no one should be allowed to be deceived, no vote is counted until voting is over on 7th December”



He continued that, the NDC was sensing defeat and are therefore leaning on lies and propaganda to woo people for their votes, “but that will not hold because Ghanaians are discerning.“

