Election 2020: Sammi Awuku electrifies Karaga, canvases vote for Amin Anta & Akufo-Addo

Sammi Awuku with Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam Anta

Sammi Awuku, the National Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has appealed to the people of Karaga in the Northern Region to vote massively for Parliamentary Candidate (PC) Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam Anta and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for continued development and transformation of the area.



According to Sammi Awuku, Karaga has over the last three and half years benefited from Seventy-Eight (78) boreholes sited at various communities within the constituency.



Mr. Awuku averred that Fifty-Two (52) Communities have also been connected to the National grid coupled with government interventions such as the Planting for Food and Jobs and the Free Senior High School, which makes it imperative for the good people of Karaga to renew the mandate of the NPP President Akufo-Addo to continue with its transformational agenda.



Mr. Awuku made the call when he, in the company of the Northern Regional Executives of the NPP joined the Hon. Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam Anta during the launch of his campaign for the 2020 elections in Karaga today, Saturday, October 24, 2020.



The launch which was attended by tens of thousands of people was also used to showcase the NPP government’s achievements in the various sectors and to also make a case for Nana Akufo- Addo’s second term.



Also present at the Karaga manifesto launch were Hajia Saudatu, NPP Deputy National Women’s Organiser, Northern Regional Chairman, Mohammed Baantima Samba, and his Regional Executives, Hon. Hassan Tampuli, CEO of the National Petroleum Authority and NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Gushegu, Hon. Dominic Edith, CEO of the GNPC Foundation, Salam Mustapha from the Office of the Vice President, and Alhaji Habib Iddrisu the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Tolon among others.





