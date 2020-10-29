General News of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Election 2020: Resources have been made available – Finance Minister

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Ken Ofori-Atta, the finance minister, says the Akufo-Addo administration has made resources available for the December 7 elections.



Presenting the 2021 first-quarter budget to Parliament on Wednesday, Ofori-Atta noted, “We have made adequate provision to ensure that the elections are conducted in a safe and secured environment.”



He added that security measures have also been set out by the administration to ensure that the election is violent-free.



Ofori-Atta observed that the financial provision made in the budget is “to ensure that we have peaceful elections and effectively contain all threats.”









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.