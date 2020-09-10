Politics of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Election 2020: Remember Mahama's poor governance - Kwamena Duncan tells Ghanaians

play videoKwamena Duncan, Central Regional Minister

This year's elections could be classified as an El Clásico between the rival political parties, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



For the first time in Ghana's political history, a former President will be contesting a sitting President for the Presidential seat and the campaign season has already begun with the two parties pitching their best for votes from Ghanaians.



The NDC Presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama wants to become President again while President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is seeking a second term in government.



Both the ruling NPP and opposition NDC have now launched their manifesto and made promises to Ghanaians.



There are predictions that the election results will be close unlike the 2016 elections where the NPP led by Nana Akufo-Addo won by a landslide victory.



Reviewing the NDC manifesto on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Central Regional Minister Kwamena Duncan has admonished Ghanaians against electing the former President during the general elections.



He reminded them about some statements Mr. Mahama made when he was President where he said Ghanaians have a short memory after the citizenry complained bitterly about his poor governance.



Kwamena Duncan advised Ghanaians not to make another mistake and fall for Mahama's political gimmicks.



"Are we giving a shot in the arm of former President Mahama? Are we giving a shot in his arm when he describes the entire country that we're a people with a short memory?" he queried.



''As country, we seek to give shot in this man's arm that, all of us, we have a short memory. His Presidency from July 2012 right through to 2016, this country was just simply run aground. The economy, every year, he was just giving us assurances [every year, every year] and eventually, his incapability to manage drove us into the hands of IMF; dumsor continuouly for four or five years. He who is standing should be careful, lest he falls.



"Let Ghanaians be reminded of former President John Mahama's poor governance. So, let nobody come and talk about manifesto," he cautioned.





