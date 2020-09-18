Politics of Friday, 18 September 2020

Election 2020: Race for Asawase Constituency seat heats up

MP for Asawase Constituency, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka

There is rising tension in the Asawase Constituency in the Ashanti Region as the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) seeks to unseat the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the December 7 parliamentary polls.



The NPP’s Parliamentary Candidate, Alhaji Alidu Seidu, is confident of claiming the seat from the incumbent, Alhaji Mubarak Muntaka.



He believes the only NDC seat in Kumasi is likely to be swung, citing apathy among the electorates.



“We will make history on December 7 because the NPP for the first time will win the Asawase Constituency seat,” he told Aduanaba Kofi Asante on Akoma FM‘s flagship morning show, ‘GhanAkoma’.



“We’ve done our homework and have gone to the grounds, our messages have resonated with the grassroots and we know the hard work we have done, so Insha Allah, Asawase seat will be ours.”



The Asawase seat is one of three seats held by the NDC in the Ashanti Region, including Sekyere Afram Plains and Ejura Sekyedumasi.



The NPP has been closing up the voter margin in the Asawase Constituency.



But former Municipal Chief Executive for Asokore Mampong, Nurudeen Hamidan, has refuted claims the NDC is losing its stronghold.



“The NPP must forget about Asawase seat because it is far from their reach. Asawase seat is for NDC so Alidu should just forget it,” he said.



The NPP has set the goal of winning all parliamentary seats in the Ashanti Region under its ‘Operation 47/47’.

