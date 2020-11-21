Politics of Saturday, 21 November 2020

Election 2020: Profile of Greenstreet, CPP presidential candidate

Ivor Greenstreet is CPP flagbearer for the December polls

Mr Ivor Kobina Greenstreet is a lawyer, called to the Ghana Bar and the English Bar (Inner Temple) as well as a publisher and entrepreneur.



A brief of Mr Greenstreet the re-elected 2020 Presidential Candidate of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) after having represented the Party in 2016 in the Ghanaian general elections available to the Ghana News Agency indicates that he is the first-ever re-elected CPP Presidential Candidate.



He was previously twice elected as the CPP General Secretary and has also contested for Parliament. He uses a wheelchair as a result of a car accident sustained in 1997.



Mr Greenstreet is a political activist who believes in enhancing the rights and opportunities for the youth, women, and disadvantaged in society and a firm believer in Social Justice, Self-Determination, and Pan-Africanism.



He is also well noted for his organisational abilities and capacity to galvanize volunteer groups for causes.



The CPP Presidential Candidate’s overriding motivation for seeking to be President of Ghana is to put in place a “Ghanaian Dream”, where any Ghanaian, (particularly the youth and women) who is hardworking and needs a fair system will have opportunities to change their life story and secure their future.



He believes the “Ghanaian Dream” will see responsive government machinery and civil bureaucracy that harnesses the resources of the nation for the benefit of the people.



He is an avid swimmer and Athlete and a member of the Ghana National Rifle Association (GNRA), a shotgun expert (Olympic Trap), and has represented Ghana’s Black Snipers abroad, being the first African to participate in an international Para shooting event.



He is a father of two and also a member of the Men of Christ of the Christ Anglican Church, Legon.





