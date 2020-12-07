Politics of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: Class FM

Election 2020: Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang votes in Komenda

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang at the polling station to cast her vote

The vice-presidential candidate of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has cast her vote in the ongoing presidential and parliamentary elections.



She voted at the M/A JHS polling station in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem (KEEA) constituency in the Central Region.



Earlier, Prof Opoku-Agyemang’s boss, former President John Dramani Mahama, cast his vote at Bole in the Savanna Region at about 10 am after going through the COVID-19 protocols and the electoral process smoothly.



Speaking to the media after voting, Mr. Mahama lamented some challenges with the electoral process.



According to him, some names have gone missing from the final list, thus, denying some people the right to exercise their franchise.



He said: “It is too early yet to make an assessment but there are few concerns like this polling station; there’s a certain lady here, she’s got her card, her card is from this polling but her name is not on the list.



“One of my security personnel, I registered here with him and during the exhibition, we checked his name was there. But we got here today and his name is not there and, so, I don’t know if it’s a generalized problem,” he added.



He hoped that the elections go smoothly throughout the country, adding that “there should be no incidents”.



“I hope that counting and collation will follow the same pattern”.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.