Politics of Monday, 23 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Election 2020: Prevent politicians from moving around polling stations - Adib Saani to Police

play videoSecurity Analyst, Adib Saani

Security Analyst, Adib Saani, has appealed to the Police to prevent Parliamentary Candidates contesting in the upcoming elections to desist from moving around polling centres.



This comes after some of these movements resulted in electoral-related violence that marred the voter registration and other election related exercise in some centres.



Speaking at a media encounter on election security, he explained that “Parliamentary aspirants have no business moving from one polling station to another. All they have to do is to cast their ballot and go home because they are neither Electoral Commission officials, Party representatives’ members of the securities”



“Secondly, I wish to appeal that there is an outright ban on the use of motorbikes at polling centres especially in the hotspot except for its use of essential services so we don’t have criminal elements riding on motorbikes and fomenting trouble” he added.



Meanwhile, the leadership of the Ghana Police Service says it has identified 6,178 flashpoints nationwide ahead of the upcoming December 7 elections.



Following this, Inspector General of Police, James Oppong Boanuh, said the Police Service is prepared and has adopted efficient measures to be able to patrol these areas and ensure a free fair and transparent electoral process.



Ghanaians will on December 7, 2020 go to the polls to elect a President and Members of Parliament as part of a four-year constitutional mandate in a general election.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.