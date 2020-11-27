General News of Friday, 27 November 2020

Election 2020: Preserve Ghana’s reputation as beacon of democracy – Ibn Chambas



Ghanaians must preserve the reputation of the country as the pacesetters of democracy in the December 7 elections, Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel, has said.



He explained that Ghana has gained a huge reputation for democracy and good governance in Africa and the world at large.



Therefore, he said, there is no need to squander those gains in the elections.



Speaking at the National Stakeholders’ Forum to promote peaceful 2020 general elections in Ghana, Dr Ibn Chambas said: “I will like to highlight that peaceful elections will also strengthen Ghana’s strategic role in the region and beyond and further deepen its constitutional democracy while reinforcing the aspirations of all Ghanaians to live in peace and harmony."





“Therefore, as part of efforts to enhance national ownership to promote peaceful December 7 elections, the UN in collaboration with ECOWAS has been undertaking a series of pre-electoral consultations with various stakeholders, encourage Ghanaians to preserve Ghana’s reputation as a beacon of democracy in the region in line with ECOWAS principles of democracy and good governance.”



Ghanaians will go to the polls on December 7 to elect a President and Members of Parliament to steer affairs of the country for the next four years.

