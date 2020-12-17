General News of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Election 2020: Police arrest scores of aggressive NDC protesters at EC Headquarters

The protesters in the early hours of Thursday morning clashed with the police

The Ghana Police has arrested some persons said to be sympathizers of the National Democratic Congress for picketing at the headquarters of the Electoral Commission.



The protesters in the early hours of Thursday morning clashed with the police over the declaration of results of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.



Hundreds clad in red attire and NDC party colours, amassed at the headquarters of the EC with placards to register their protest. The police then intervened in the situation and things turned rather ugly.



The protestors began littering the streets, burning car tyres, a situation which led to somewhat a public distraction.



Tensions were relatively calm at the time the GhanaWeb team arrived at the scene but later escalated as the protesters mounted a road block on the Kanda highway.



The Police and military keeping security briskly moved in towards them and fired rubber bullets to disperse the crowd who kept chanting the words “No Mahama, No Peace”.



This then followed up with a chase between the police and protestors which resulted in some arrests.



Meanwhile, flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama has accused Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa of presiding over what he describes as a flawed election.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was declared the winner of the election by the returning officer of the presidential election on Wednesday December 9, 2020.



Ghanaians went to the polls on Monday December 7, 2020 to elect a president and 275 Members of Parliament for the eighth time since 1992.

